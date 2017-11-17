ESPN Aired The Last Ever ‘Mike and Mike’ And Things Got Emotional

ESPN

Mike & Mike aired for the final time on Friday, bringing a 17-year run of the popular ESPN radio morning show to a close. The final broadcast and simulcast on ESPN 2 drew a number of fond farewells from former guests, employees and of course Golic and Greenberg themselves.

The end of the show was not without a bit of controversy, as the split of the longtime radio partners became a bit of a long-running drama itself. Reports indicated that the end of the show ruined their off-air relationship, though that fact was later disputed. Still, it was an awkward end to one of the staples of ESPN’s programming.

But no one appeared to be at odds on Friday, as the duo reminisced about their favorite moments and brought back popular segments for a final time. They also got a number of on and off-camera congratulations from sports legends.