The Florida Gators Are The Latest Team To Cancel A Game Because Of Hurricane Irma

09.07.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

Hurricane Irma is the latest natural disaster to set its sights on the continental United States, and its impending landfall has altered the lives of millions living in the state of Florida. That includes those scheduled to play sports in the Sunshine State this weekend.

The Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already postponed their season opener against one another until Week 11, and the University of Miami football team cancelled their road game against Arkansas State altogether.

The latest team to cancel a game due to the massive hurricane is the Florida Gators. Reports broke on Thursday that the Gators will not play against Northern Colorado on Saturday.

