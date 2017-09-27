Floyd Mayweather Made A $3 Million Bet That He’d Knock Out Conor McGregor

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
09.27.17 11 mins ago

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing superfight was an entertaining spectacle that made both men even richer than they were before. And with that, there’s been some talk that maybe the feud between the two was fake, created largely to sell pay-per-view units. And hey, that’s almost always the case to one degree or another. Wolf tickets, as Nick Diaz would say.

But recent photos featuring a giant mural of McGregor in Mayweather’s house have some asking the same question as this Hot 97 dj posed to Floyd’s buddy 50 Cent: “Do him and Conor love each other secretly?”

“Nah, he really don’t like him,” 50 replied, revealing the two FaceTime regularly. “He really don’t. All that he was getting away with, saying, touching his head and all that. Floyd did not like that. He went to the Sportsbook to bet $3 million dollars on himself knocking McGregor out. That’s why I knew, I said go get that money, he gonna kill him.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP