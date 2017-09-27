Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing superfight was an entertaining spectacle that made both men even richer than they were before. And with that, there’s been some talk that maybe the feud between the two was fake, created largely to sell pay-per-view units. And hey, that’s almost always the case to one degree or another. Wolf tickets, as Nick Diaz would say.

But recent photos featuring a giant mural of McGregor in Mayweather’s house have some asking the same question as this Hot 97 dj posed to Floyd’s buddy 50 Cent: “Do him and Conor love each other secretly?”

“Nah, he really don’t like him,” 50 replied, revealing the two FaceTime regularly. “He really don’t. All that he was getting away with, saying, touching his head and all that. Floyd did not like that. He went to the Sportsbook to bet $3 million dollars on himself knocking McGregor out. That’s why I knew, I said go get that money, he gonna kill him.”