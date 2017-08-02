Let’s Dissect Floyd Mayweather’s Offer To Fight Conor McGregor In 8-Ounce Gloves

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
08.02.17 57 mins ago

Getty Image

Things have been a bit quiet on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor front since their raucous world tour ended and both fighters returned to the gym to prepare for their boxing match on August 26th. But a recent social media post from Floyd has a lot of people talking, and it’s all about switching the agreed size of gloves from 10 oz. down to 8 oz.

McGregor comes from the UFC, where fighters duke it out in four-ounce gloves, but the match with Mayweather is set to take place at 154 pounds, and according to Nevada State Athletic Commission rules, that means 10 ounce gloves must be used. Some speculated when we learned the fight would be contested at 154 that it was a ploy from Mayweather’s camp to force 10 ounce gloves on McGregor to neutralize his power. But Mayweather is suddenly acting like he doesn’t care much.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 day ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP