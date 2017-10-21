Getty Image

Jemele Hill will come back from her two week suspension by ESPN on Monday, returning to her normal spot alongside co-host Michael Smith on SC6. Hill’s suspension came after she took to Twitter and went off on Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ policy of not allowing players to play if the kneel for the anthem, with the biggest point of issue being her discussion of Cowboys fans being able to deliver him a message by not watching games or supporting sponsors.

This was just weeks after she found herself at the center of not only in the sports media world, but also in the political world thanks to her tweets about Donald Trump. While Hill explained she wasn’t suggesting a boycott by Cowboys fans, even suggesting it as an option was enough to earn her a suspension considering ESPN’s massive rights deal with the NFL and likely some sales deals with those sponsors.

In the days following her suspension, there were tons of people calling into question ESPN’s integrity for bowing in the face of potential pressure from the NFL. Many also pointed to the network asking for Hill’s voice and opinions to shine through on her show, but then getting mad when that spilled over onto Twitter.

Since her suspension, Hill has been mostly silent, with the exception of a tweet thanking Smith for his incredible support. There have been rumors that Hill was frustrated with the network and that she might not be long for ESPN, but on Saturday she spoke with a TMZ reporter at the airport in a lengthy conversation and shut down any talk of her and ESPN not being on the same page.