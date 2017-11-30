Getty Image

The New York Yankees made a somewhat controversial move earlier this year when they decided to part ways with longtime manager Joe Girardi. While Girardi had been with the team since 2008, won a World Series, and helped this year’s Yankee squad overachieve, it wasn’t enough to keep him in the Bronx.

Word came down that the Yankees want to replace Girardi with someone who can do a better job connecting with players, among other things. The team has taken its time to find a replacement, but for Bronx native Jennifer Lopez, the answer has been obvious all along.

Lopez sent out a tweet on Thursday afternoon in which she said it was clear that New York should hire her boyfriend and former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez.