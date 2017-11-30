Jennifer Lopez Is Openly Campaigning For Alex Rodriguez To Become The Next Yankees Manager

#New York Yankees #MLB
11.30.17 23 mins ago

Getty Image

The New York Yankees made a somewhat controversial move earlier this year when they decided to part ways with longtime manager Joe Girardi. While Girardi had been with the team since 2008, won a World Series, and helped this year’s Yankee squad overachieve, it wasn’t enough to keep him in the Bronx.

Word came down that the Yankees want to replace Girardi with someone who can do a better job connecting with players, among other things. The team has taken its time to find a replacement, but for Bronx native Jennifer Lopez, the answer has been obvious all along.

Lopez sent out a tweet on Thursday afternoon in which she said it was clear that New York should hire her boyfriend and former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Yankees#MLB
TAGSalex rodriguezJENNIFER LOPEZMLBNEW YORK YANKEES

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP