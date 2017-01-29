Getty Image

If you’ve ever wanted to see Justin Bieber get roughed up by a 6’6” professional hockey player, the NHL All-Star festivities just granted your wish. The pop superstar was involved with the Celebrity Shootout at this year’s event and while he performed well on the ice, most people couldn’t stop talking about his run in with Chris Pronger:

It all seems like good fun and Biebs was all smiles during the event, but things look a little more squished if you look at a closeup photo: