Kenny Bayless Is Out As Referee For The Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor Boxing Match

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
08.15.17 32 mins ago

Getty Image

The quest for a worthy boxing referee for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight on August 26th continues. Who ends up the third man in the ring has serious implications for the fight. McGregor is coming into this match from the UFC and many expect an unconventional style. A ref permitting or disallowing this could completely change the complexion of the fight. Even something as simple as how long the ref allows clinching before a break has massive implications for the fight.

One referee that’s already out of contention is Kenny Bayless, one of the main refs Navada calls in for big fights. He’s reffed numerous Mayweather fights in the past, but his comments made before the Floyd vs. Conor scrap was official have disqualified him from consideration.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP