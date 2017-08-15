Getty Image

The quest for a worthy boxing referee for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight on August 26th continues. Who ends up the third man in the ring has serious implications for the fight. McGregor is coming into this match from the UFC and many expect an unconventional style. A ref permitting or disallowing this could completely change the complexion of the fight. Even something as simple as how long the ref allows clinching before a break has massive implications for the fight.

One referee that’s already out of contention is Kenny Bayless, one of the main refs Navada calls in for big fights. He’s reffed numerous Mayweather fights in the past, but his comments made before the Floyd vs. Conor scrap was official have disqualified him from consideration.