Lucky Whitehead should be on the Dallas Cowboys right now. Sure, he’s not exactly the centerpiece of one of the top offenses in the NFL, but the Cowboys’ depth chart should include the third-year player out of Florida Atlantic at wide receiver and return man.

Unfortunately for Whitehead, that will not be the case. He was cut by the Cowboys on Monday, which wouldn’t have raised too many eyebrows if it happened because of his career production. Between punt returns, kick returns, receptions, and rushes, he has touched the ball 106 times in two years for 1,404 yards. 77 of those touches and 1,151 of those yards are on kick and punt returns, which means he’s more “return specialist” than “receiver” at this point in his career.

But instead of cutting Whitehead for his on-field performance, the Cowboys cut him for a 1-2 punch of getting charged with shoplifting in Virginia in June and failing to appear in court a few weeks later. Considering the — how do we say this — caliber of people who have been on the Cowboys in the last few years, cutting someone for these reasons is a peculiar decision.

Here is what Whitehead said when asked about these charges: “I didn’t know about that. I don’t know what’s going on.”