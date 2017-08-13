On the tail of Saturday’s tragic events in Charlottesville, Marshawn Lynch seemed to provide the country and the NFL with a surprise that commented on the days event. Lynch, who cut his retirement short to return to play for the Oakland Raiders, was photographed ahead of their preseason game on Saturday sitting during the national anthem. The act has garnered a lot of attention in the past year thanks to the protest of Colin Kaepernick and the response from fans, the league, and his fellow players. Many joined in with Kaepernick during the season, leading to reports that it affected NFL ratings, but it has since become another hot topic in the offseason as the former 49ers quarterback has struggled to find a new home in the league.
Marshawn Lynch Says This Was Far From The First Time He’s Sat For The National Anthem
Is this the worst form of clickbait it just blatant trolling? The first sentence of the second paragraph directly refutes the title.
Aside from TV content, this site has become complete shit with not even halfway intelligent content to be seen.
The first article they “wrote” on this “issue” was just trying to paint this as Lynch having Kaep’s back when the reality is that Lynch has been doing what he did for some time, not just now that he’s with the Raiders. Funny thing is, NFL.com had this Del Rio quote in their initial article about the situation. It took Uproxx a few hours to follow up, though…and they still won’t let the Kaepernick angle go…
“also ignores the fact that the 49ers QB was sitting before the media noticed in the teams third preseason game.”
Excuse me, what??? Talk about ignoring facts…
Lynch sits for anthem: Coach comes out and says Lynch explained it as “been doing this for years…not taking any stand, just me being me”.
Kaepernick kneels for anthem: Explains in a press conference precisely why he chose to do what he did.
How do you guys keep conflating the two?