Marshawn Lynch Says This Was Far From The First Time He’s Sat For The National Anthem

08.13.17

On the tail of Saturday’s tragic events in Charlottesville, Marshawn Lynch seemed to provide the country and the NFL with a surprise that commented on the days event. Lynch, who cut his retirement short to return to play for the Oakland Raiders, was photographed ahead of their preseason game on Saturday sitting during the national anthem. The act has garnered a lot of attention in the past year thanks to the protest of Colin Kaepernick and the response from fans, the league, and his fellow players. Many joined in with Kaepernick during the season, leading to reports that it affected NFL ratings, but it has since become another hot topic in the offseason as the former 49ers quarterback has struggled to find a new home in the league.

