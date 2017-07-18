Here Are The Latest Odds And Prop Bets For Mayweather-McGregor

Getty Image

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor wrapped up their week-long press tour over the weekend, where the two traded verbal jabs and less than flattering — sometimes downright offensive — comments about each other. The press tour brought hype for the fight to a fever pitch, but there is still over a month left until the August 26 bout in Las Vegas.

McGregor’s ability to talk and his legion of loyal Irish fans were galvanized by his press tour showing, and that’s shown up in the sportsbooks. McGregor has slowly closed the gap on Mayweather in odds to win the bout, and in the latest batch of odds and props from offshore book Bovada, he’s brought Floyd’s odds to win down to a new low at -500.

The public has been on McGregor from the beginning, with William Hill in Las Vegas announcing earlier in the month that if Conor wins it will be the biggest loss the book has ever faced. At this point, those looking for value have to turn to the undefeated, 49-0 boxing champion as the best value between the two, and fade the public that is hammering McGregor.