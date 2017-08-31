Getty Image

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight circus has left town and viewers that ponied up big money to watch the fight (or zilch to illegally stream it) pretty much got the spectacle that boxing and MMA pundits predicted. All that’s left now is to wait for the PPV buy numbers to come in. Mayweather-McGregor was projected to do strong business and a snippet of audio that appears to be from UFC president Dana White suggests the final number will exceed expectations.

In an Instagram story post by Urijah Faber (with Snoop Dogg there too), White is recorded claiming that the megafight did 6.5 million buys, which would shatter the current record.

Wow. In this Instagram story post by Urijah Faber, Dana White says #MayweatherMcGregor did 6.5M PPV buys. pic.twitter.com/JBJGNUDy7q — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 30, 2017

Writing for MMA Fighting, Dave Meltzer has indicated he believes if that total is correct (the buy number hasn’t arrived yet) it would the worldwide number and not the North American total. If it is, that would top the worldwide 5.5 million buy mark set by Manny Pacquiao vs. Mayweather in 2015. According to Meltzer, early indications show no guarantee that Mayweather-McGregor will outdo Mayweather-Pacquaio in terms of U.S. buys.

Considering that the parties involved have tons of money (and ideas of how to pose with it) riding on the PPV buy outcome, the official total reveal comes equipped with more drama than Saturday night’s bout.

(Via Chamatkar Sandhu)