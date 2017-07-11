Watch The First Mayweather-McGregor Press Conference Live With Mauro Ranallo And Brendan Schaub

07.11.17 54 mins ago

It has begun. Mauro Ranallo, Brendan Schaub, and Paulie Malignaggi kicked off the first Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor press conference in LA like you would expect — in astonishment that it’s even happening. They built up the story of McGregor being on welfare just five years ago, and what it means to be the perfect example of hard work and sacrifices.

Meanwhile, more fans filled the arena than the last UFC and Bellator events, it seemed. Dana White confirmed that 18,000 people had tickets to this event.

Schaub is all-in on McGregor beating Mayweather, while Paulie is explaining to him the nuances of boxing and the offensive and defensive positions that Mayweather will use that McGregor has never seen and vice versa.

Aloe Blacc performed too.

