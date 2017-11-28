Getty Image

Michael Crabtree and Aqib Talib came together to produce the most memorable moment during Week 12 of the 2017 NFL season, even if it was not for the best reasons. After an incident a season ago in which Talib snatched Crabtree’s chain off his neck during the course of game action, the Pro Bowl defensive back, well, did it again less than 12 months later.

This time, the scuffle caused a full-blown fight between the Raiders and Broncos and, after the fact, Adam Schefter of ESPN unearthed a nugget concerning Crabtree’s preparation for the game that made things all the more interesting.