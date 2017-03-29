Michael Irvin Is Reportedly Under Investigation For Sexual Assault

Getty Image

Just days after telling Ezekiel Elliot to stay out of trouble, Michael Irvin may be in trouble of his own. The former Dallas Cowboys star is under investigation for sexual assault after a 27-year-old alleged Irvin drugged and sexually assaulted her in a Ft. Lauderdale hotel.

TMZ Sports reported the investigation early Wednesday morning after the woman filed a police report. The incident, which took place on March 21, started when the two met at a bar and later went back to Irvin’s hotel room.

The woman says they were in Michael’s room when she began to feel sick. She says the last thing she remembers is fighting him off. She says when she woke up he was about to check out, leaving her behind. She took an Uber home and called 911 at 7:30 AM. She told cops she feared she was drugged and raped. She was advised to go to a medical lab for a swab and a blood test, which she did. She says she also texted Michael, asking him if they had sex. She says he responded that he wouldn’t do anything to hurt her.

Irvin says the incident happened very differently—he was out with a group of people, had an early flight the next morning, and had no sexual contact with the woman.