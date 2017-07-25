The UnTold Story Of WCW's Glacier

Mike Tyson Would Let Conor McGregor Kick And Use His Knees If They Fought

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #MMA #UFC
07.24.17 16 mins ago

Mike Tyson thinks Conor McGregor is walking into a trap. That’s not a unique take for the boxing legend, because everyone thinks Conor McGregor is walking into a trap. McGregor is walking into a boxing ring against arguably the best boxer who has ever laced up the gloves, and we simply don’t know what we’re going to get out of the fight that will be on a very expensive pay-per-view.

In fact, Iron Mike was blown away by the ruleset that was agreed upon by the two money-flaunters. This isn’t MMA vs. Boxing, it’s just an MMA fighter… Boxing. He went off on the Pardon My Take podcast:

“McGregor is going to get killed boxing! I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that’s what it’s all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy? “McConor” put his dumbass in a position where he’s gonna get knocked out because this guy (Floyd) has been doing this (boxing) all his life since he was a baby. McGregor can’t kick and grab and stuff so he won’t stand much of a chance. McGregor took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing!”

Later in the interview, Tyson explained that if he and McGregor ever would’ve fought, he would allow knees and kicks, which is super-baller talk right there, and it’s also talk that makes it obvious that Tyson has never been kicked in the leg.

Or maybe he’s just been training side check kicks like James Toney.

(Via BJ Penn)

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORMayweather-McGregor fightMIKE TYSONMMAUFC

