Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Nate Diaz was covered in blood and Conor McGregor was having punches rained down upon him against the cage when the final bell rang at UFC 202. Then Diaz reached out his hand to pull up McGregor, and they smiled at each other, shook hands and patted each other on the head. The beef is far from over, the sh*t talk is far from over, and they’ll fight again one day, but for now, Nate Diaz is sick and tired of hearing boxers mock Conor McGregor for boxing Floyd Mayweather.

Most pro boxers are laughing at the idea of McGregor getting a massive moneyfight against Floyd, but Nate knows that those boxers couldn’t come into an MMA cage without having some serious trouble (unless you’re Tim Sylvia fighting Ray Mercer). So, in true Diaz fashion, he calls them all out then has some choice words for Pauli Malignaggi who broke (along with Conor) many unspoken rules of the gym.

“Boxers are clowns sometimes now. I’m never taking the MMA fighters over the boxer’s side when it comes to punching and sh*t, but I’m like don’t be talking sh*t. [They say MMA fighters] ‘would get embarrassed, it’s ridiculous’ yeah, but we’re talking real fighting now you one-dimensional boxing f*cks. This is real life sh*t, you’ll get embarrassed.”

“That (Malignaggi) guy was on the internet talking shit on him the other day. I’m like, What kind of sparring partners you got? I’d shove that guy in the gym and beat his ass if I was Conor, like: ‘what you’re going to put me on blast about what? You don’t know shit. What gave you the right to talk sh*t, criticize if we’re working together when I could beat your ass for real?’. Don’t even speak. That’s my thoughts.”

Props to Nate for (kinda) coming to the outright defense of McGregor despite them throwing cans and water bottles at each other like hate-filled enemies of yore.

Friends?



Getty Image

(Via TheMacLife)