Getty Image / Justice League NY

Colin Kaepernick’s status in the NFL and the ramifications of his choice to kneel during the national anthem continue to be a divisive discussion for not only the sport, but also the nation. While no team in the league has decided to take a chance on the free agent, despite numerous opportunities, his act is still influencing other players to do the same this season and gaining support outside of the locker room. Saturday morning saw dozens of former and current New York City police officers gather to support the former QB in Brooklym, including Frank Serpico, the officer who famously fought corruption in the NYPD during the 1970s and was portrayed by Al Pacino on the big screen.

The rally, which featured around 75 former officers according to ESPN, showed their support for the exiled quarterback and tied it in with events we have been seeing in the news, including the violence in Charlottesville. The rally was organized before that occurred, though, according to Sgt. Edwin Raymond, and was mainly aimed at a need for more police accountability according to the New York Times: