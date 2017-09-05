UFC And Reebok Announce New ‘UFC Legacy’ Line Of Fighter Shirts

#MMA #UFC
09.05.17 2 mins ago

Reebok

The UFC’s Reebok uniform deal continues to evolve year by year. Signed back in 2015, fighters were consigned to wearing white on black or black on white outfits for their fights. In 2016 Reebok added a couple of basic colors into the mix including red, green, and yellow. And now in 2017 the clothing outfitter has announced ‘a holistic update to the official UFC athlete fight night apparel that brings a new aesthetic and style combined with an unprecedented standard of customization for title bout fighters, called the UFC Legacy series.’

Small changes have been made to the colors and design of the in-cage fight clothing, but the more important part of the deal involves custom walk out shirts for all fighters involved in PPV main events or championship bouts. That means fancy new shirts for every big event, starting with UFC 215. Take a look at the designs for Demetrious Johnson, Ray Borg, Amanda Nunes, and Valentina Shevchenko:

Reebok

Reebok

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMAREEBOKUFC

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 5 hours ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP