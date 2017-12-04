Getty Image

Rob Gronkowski’s late, dirty hit on Bills rookie cornerback Tre’Davious White was the talk of the NFL on Sunday. Gronkowski was, somehow, not ejected for his diving elbow into the back of White’s head, which sent the rookie into concussion protocol.

After the game, Bill Belichick apologized at midfield to Bills head coach Sean McDermott for the “bullsh*t” play, while Gronkowski apologized to White for the hit in his post-game scrum, saying he’s not “in the business” of doing that. Apologies, sadly, won’t take away White’s head injury.

On Monday, the NFL announced Gronkowski’s punishment for his cheap shot would be a one game suspension, to be served in New England’s Week 14 game against the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.