Roger Goodell’s New Contract As NFL Commissioner Will Be His Last

#Roger Goodell #NFL
12.13.17 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Roger Goodell got paid after a bit of a scuffle between he and some NFL owners, finally signing a 5-year contract extension last week. But when the last paycheck from that reported $200 million extension clears, it will be his last as commissioner of the NFL.

Word came out that the end of Goodell’s 5-year contract will mark the conclusion of his time as the NFL’s commissioner via Ian Rappaport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday. Goodell has been the league’s commissioner since 2006.

This means the league will be looking for a new leader in a few years, but it appears that Goodell is ready to help look for his successor near the end of his term.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Roger Goodell#NFL
TAGSNFLroger goodell

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 6 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 8 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 9 hours ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 9 hours ago 4 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 9 hours ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP