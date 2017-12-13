Roger Goodell’s New Contract As NFL Commissioner Will Be His Last

Getty Image

Roger Goodell got paid after a bit of a scuffle between he and some NFL owners, finally signing a 5-year contract extension last week. But when the last paycheck from that reported $200 million extension clears, it will be his last as commissioner of the NFL.

Word came out that the end of Goodell’s 5-year contract will mark the conclusion of his time as the NFL’s commissioner via Ian Rappaport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday. Goodell has been the league’s commissioner since 2006.

This means the league will be looking for a new leader in a few years, but it appears that Goodell is ready to help look for his successor near the end of his term.