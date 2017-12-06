Getty Image

The most powerful man in the NFL isn’t going anywhere. Despite the best efforts of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly agreed to a new contract with the league. Goodell has served as the league’s commissioner since taking over for Paul Tagliabue in 2006, and while there has been plenty of controversy during his tenure, the league’s owners have decided to keep him around.

The news of Goodell agreeing to a new deal was broken by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Compensation Committee has informed owners that a new contract for Roger Goodell has been signed, per source. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 6, 2017

The news was confirmed by ESPN.