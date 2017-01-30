Ronda Rousey Disses Donald Trump’s Executive Order On Immigration

Getty Image

With widespread protests happening at airports across the country, it’s safe to say a lot of Americans are very, very unhappy with President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. The act has caused a lot of turmoil, with many green card holders and visa carrying visitors getting detained as well. Even people with tenuous connections to the seven banned countries are worried they’ll be unable to get into the United States any time soon.

The move has a lot of people in Hollywood and Silicon Valley expressing their displeasure, and the sports world is also raising their voice as we get one of our first looks at one of President Trump’s controversial campaign promises going into effect. The NBA is worried that several of their international players could get swept up in the ban, and Raptors guard Kyle Lowry called the whole thing “absolute bulls**t.”

Ronda Rousey, never much of a fan of Donald Trump in the first place, is also not impressed with the decision. After losing her much-hyped comeback fight at the end of December, the UFC superstar has remained almost completely silent. But she signed back into Instagram to post her criticism of Trump’s immigration ban.

Rousey shares the words inscribed at the base of the Statue of Liberty and finishes her post off with the hashtag #resist, a popular one amongst protesters who plan to fight against the Trump administration over the next four years.

This isn’t the first act of resistance Ronda has committed to. Just last week she drove a massive load of supplies up to Standing Rock protesters fighting the Dakota Access pipeline. Days later, President Trump signed an executive order overturning the US Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to delay the pipeline until concerns about poisoning the Standing Rock reservation’s water supply could be addressed. According to one of the protesters, Rousey has vowed to “stand right on the front lines and get pepper sprayed alongside everyone else.”

So while we have no idea if Ronda Rousey will be fighting in the UFC again, it seems like she’ll be fighting against several parts of the Trump agenda regardless.