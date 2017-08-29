Check Out These Photos Of Ronda Rousey And Travis Browne’s Hawaii Wedding

08.29.17

Conor McGregor had a pretty good weekend, surviving his fight with Floyd Mayweather until the 10th round and putting on a pretty good performance to boot. The massive boxing spectacle is estimated to have earned him over $100 million dollars, which is life changing. But he wasn’t the only UFC superstar having a life changing weekend. Ronda Rousey also made some big moves, marrying heavyweight fighter Travis Browne in Hawaii.

Photos from the private event are just starting to pop up on Instagram, with Travis kicking things off.

I don’t think anyone could come up with a better celebrity couple name than #Browsey.

