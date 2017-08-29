Getty Image

Conor McGregor had a pretty good weekend, surviving his fight with Floyd Mayweather until the 10th round and putting on a pretty good performance to boot. The massive boxing spectacle is estimated to have earned him over $100 million dollars, which is life changing. But he wasn’t the only UFC superstar having a life changing weekend. Ronda Rousey also made some big moves, marrying heavyweight fighter Travis Browne in Hawaii.

Photos from the private event are just starting to pop up on Instagram, with Travis kicking things off.

What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017 A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

I don’t think anyone could come up with a better celebrity couple name than #Browsey.