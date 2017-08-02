Shannon Sharpe Said He Doesn’t ‘F*ck With’ Clay Travis And His Colin Kaepernick Criticisms

08.01.17 10 mins ago

Getty Image

At this point in time, FOX Sports’ entire strategy revolves around hot takes in the form of performance art. For the most part, that manifests in the form of silly opinions about LeBron James and the Dallas Cowboys, but this time around, there appears to be actual beef between FS1 personalities and it revolves around Colin Kaepernick.

An on-air segment from Skip Bayless and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe discussed Kaepernick from an interesting point of view.

From there, FS1’s Clay Travis hopped on Twitter and accused the duo of “spouting left wing lies” with regard to Kaepernick.

Around The Web

TAGSClay TravisCOLIN KAEPERNICKSHANNON SHARPE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 8 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP