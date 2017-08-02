Getty Image

At this point in time, FOX Sports’ entire strategy revolves around hot takes in the form of performance art. For the most part, that manifests in the form of silly opinions about LeBron James and the Dallas Cowboys, but this time around, there appears to be actual beef between FS1 personalities and it revolves around Colin Kaepernick.

An on-air segment from Skip Bayless and Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe discussed Kaepernick from an interesting point of view.

From there, FS1’s Clay Travis hopped on Twitter and accused the duo of “spouting left wing lies” with regard to Kaepernick.