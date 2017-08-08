UFC Fighters Are Calling For The Removal Of Snoop Dogg From His Commentator Role On UFC Fight Pass

08.08.17 53 mins ago

If you aren’t aware by now, UFC Fight Pass hosts Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series every Tuesday (obviously) with UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber and Snoop Dogg on alternate commentary. For the most part, it’s a fun way to watch some lower-level guys fight with Snoop’s excited (and sometimes funny) commentary next to Urijah’s more educated view of the game.

Snoop is his own man, though, and he’s going to give his unfiltered opinion just about every time someone sticks a microphone in his face. When TMZ asked him about Jon Jones knocking out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214, Snoop said: “You see what he [Jones] did to DC? He had him crying like a b*tch. You shouldn’t have been talking all that sh-t when he was on suspension. Never talk about a man when he’s down; you wanna pick him up when he’s down.”

While the latter half of that statement had a sportsman’s viewpoint, the “crying like a b*tch” statement was utterly uncalled for. Especially considering DC is a major part of the UFC on FOX broadcast team and has been nothing but a good representation to the UFC, MMA the sport, and martial arts as a whole. The man is an Olympian.

And so, there is fallout. UFC fighters aren’t pleased about his commentary making light of a knockout or an injury.

