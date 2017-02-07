Fox

Tom Brady is in the upper echelon of athletes when it comes to social media use. At the very least, Brady has more fun than most athletes on social media, especially on Facebook, where he posts bizarre cartoons and stuff.

Brady’s newest social media adventure has been Instagram, as he joined the platform about a month ago. So far he hasn’t done anything too noteworthy – lots of pictures of his family and some stuff to hype up Patriots fans heading into Super Bowl LI – but on Monday night, he finally did something silly on that platform.

An IG user posted a screencap of Brady after he threw a pick-6 and wondered what Brady said to God in that moment, with the Patriots down by 20 to the Atlanta Falcons prior to their torrid comeback to win the Super Bowl.