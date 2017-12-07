Getty Image

Our long national nightmare is finally over, as the Tennessee Volunteers’ coaching search has come to a merciful end. After the disaster that was the attempted hiring of Greg Schiano and the ensuing backlash that led the Vols to back out of a deal, the program took nearly two weeks to reset and reassess the situation.

Former coach Phillip Fulmer took over as the athletic director after essentially executing a coup on former AD John Currie, who was in hot water from the moment the Schiano backlash began. With Fulmer at the helm, the Vols’ search started over despite apparent inroads having been made with Washington State coach Mike Leach.

Instead of going with Leach, the Vols have decided to stay in the SEC and, as so many have prior to them, pull from the Nick Saban coaching tree in the constant effort to catch up to Alabama. There are multiple reports that Tennessee has come to an agreement with Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt to be their new head coach.