It’s been nearly a year since Jose Aldo won the interim featherweight title in his UFC 200 matchup against Frankie Edgar, and in that time, Max Holloway has gone on a tear, taking the interim interim featherweight title in a matchup against Anthony Pettis last November. The specter of Conor McGregor hangs over both of these men (Conor beat em both), but finally, after nearly two years of WTF, we might just get a single featherweight champion who will defend the (non-lineal) official title.

Here are the results as they happen from Rio de Janeiro! Yeah!

Main Card

-Max Holloway def. José Aldo via TKO (round 3)

This was a hell of a fight, and now there’s no doubt who is the king of the featherweight division (well, it’s still probably McGregor but whatever). Read the recap here.

-Cláudia Gadelha def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via rear naked choke submission (round 1)

This was all Cláudia, who now is closer to another title shot, but has also lost to Joanna Champion twice. Where does she go from here? Up to the 125-pound division?

-Vitor Belfort def. Nate Marquardt via unanimous decision

The Phenom won his Legends Division fight in what may’ve been a gift decision, then announced that he was far from retirement.

-Paulo Borrachinha def. Oluwale Bamgbose via TKO (round 2)

-Yancy Medeiros def. Erick Silva via TKO (round 2)

FOX Sports 1 Prelims