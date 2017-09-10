UFC 215 Results Nunes Beats Shevchenko Again And Dos Anjos Marches Towards The Welterweight Title

#MMA #UFC
09.10.17 40 mins ago

Despite Mighty Mouse Johnson’s unfortunate fight cancellation (as he was on the verge of title defense history), and the troubling pulling of former heavyweight champ Junior dos Santos from his fight from scary French contender Francis Ngannou, this card is still stacked. Edmonton’s getting a show here. Nunes and Shevchenko will finally fight for the women’s bantamweight title, former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos is making his welterweight debut against a game Neil Magny, Henry Cejudo and Wilson Reis should be wild, as should Stephens/Melendez and a handful of other fights.

And we get to see this man in action once again. Bless Ilir Latfi. Bless him so hard.

Here are your full results and highlights from an extremely entertaining (and sometimes extremely concerning) show:

Main Card

-Amanda Nunes def. Valentina Shevchenko via split-decision

It wasn’t great.

– Rafael dos Anjos def. Neil Magny via arm-triangle choke (round 1)

Even with a major reach disadvantage, Rafael dos Anjos looked incredibly good against Neil Magny. The former lightweight champ pretty much did whatever he wanted to Magny, who is a legit top ten welterweight. RDA chopped Magny down, then smothered Magny en route to the sub. This makes the welterweight division even more interesting.

