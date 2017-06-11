UFC

As Dana White says: Mark Hunt has an entire country behind him, and the 43-year-old banger went home to New Zealand in an effort to get back on track towards one more title run. In his way is the monstrous Derrick Lewis, who is on a six-fight winning streak. Hunt’s 0-1-1 in his last two after having his Brock Lesnar fight turned to a no-contest, then he was knocked out by Alistair Overeem at UFC 209, so this is it — one last effort for Hunt against a huge, dangerous Lewis.

In short, the card delivered. Especially the main card. Here are the highlights!

Main Card

-Mark Hunt def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (round 4).

This was a heavyweight battle of the ages. Read about the whole, epic (that word isn’t used lightly) fight right here.

-Derek Brunson def. Dan Kelly via KO (round 1)

Old man Dan Kelly’s magic UFC run couldn’t stand up to the power of Derek Brunson, who’s still really pissed he lost to Anderson Silva.

-Dan Hooker def. Ross Pearson via perfect knee-to-face KO (round 2).

It really doesn’t get better than this. Please check out the replay. Please clap.

-Ion Cuțelaba def. Henrique da Silva via TKO (round 1)

This was another ridiculously heavy-handed showing by Cutelaba. If he can put everything together, he could be fun to watch in this relatively wide open light heavyweight division.

When you go at your opponent before the ref says "are you ready" you know he's ready .. #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/llbkaqRkQR — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2017

Ion Cutelaba talked big and hit bigger. The Hulk took out Frankenstein aka Henrique da Silva in less than :30! https://t.co/3jwKrYzP4T — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 11, 2017

– Ben Nguyen def. Tim Elliott via rear naked choke (round 1)

Tim Elliott got far too goofy and confident. Plain and simple. Granted, Elliott was rocked and Nguyen looked great, but come on!

-Alexander Volkanovski def. Mizuto Hirota via unanimous decision

DROPPED@AlexVolkanovski drops Hirota and starts landing some big shots on the ground! #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/Pd4SSRDW69 — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2017

Poor Hirota…

Fox Sports 1 Prelims

-Vinc Pichel def. Damien Brown via TKO (round 1)

Vinc @FromHellPichel with the gorgeous counter right hook takes out Damien Brown for the knockout! #UFCAuckland https://t.co/TealKW6SSU — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 11, 2017

-Luke Jumeau def. Dominique Steele via unanimous decision

-John Moraga def. Ashkan Mokhtarian via unanimous decision

-Zak Ottow def. Kiichi Kunimoto via split-decision

No time wasted as @ChicanoJohn goes for the guillotine and sinks it in TIGHT, but @DaAssassin135 gets out of it! #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/mCOyvo1qpZ — UFC (@ufc) June 11, 2017

Fight Pass Prelims

-JJ Aldrich def. Chan-Mi Jeon via unanimous decision