As Dana White says: Mark Hunt has an entire country behind him, and the 43-year-old banger went home to New Zealand in an effort to get back on track towards one more title run. In his way is the monstrous Derrick Lewis, who is on a six-fight winning streak. Hunt’s 0-1-1 in his last two after having his Brock Lesnar fight turned to a no-contest, then he was knocked out by Alistair Overeem at UFC 209, so this is it — one last effort for Hunt against a huge, dangerous Lewis.
In short, the card delivered. Especially the main card. Here are the highlights!
Main Card
-Mark Hunt def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (round 4).
This was a heavyweight battle of the ages. Read about the whole, epic (that word isn’t used lightly) fight right here.
-Derek Brunson def. Dan Kelly via KO (round 1)
Old man Dan Kelly’s magic UFC run couldn’t stand up to the power of Derek Brunson, who’s still really pissed he lost to Anderson Silva.
-Dan Hooker def. Ross Pearson via perfect knee-to-face KO (round 2).
It really doesn’t get better than this. Please check out the replay. Please clap.
-Ion Cuțelaba def. Henrique da Silva via TKO (round 1)
This was another ridiculously heavy-handed showing by Cutelaba. If he can put everything together, he could be fun to watch in this relatively wide open light heavyweight division.
– Ben Nguyen def. Tim Elliott via rear naked choke (round 1)
Tim Elliott got far too goofy and confident. Plain and simple. Granted, Elliott was rocked and Nguyen looked great, but come on!
-Alexander Volkanovski def. Mizuto Hirota via unanimous decision
Poor Hirota…
Fox Sports 1 Prelims
-Vinc Pichel def. Damien Brown via TKO (round 1)
-Luke Jumeau def. Dominique Steele via unanimous decision
-John Moraga def. Ashkan Mokhtarian via unanimous decision
-Zak Ottow def. Kiichi Kunimoto via split-decision
Fight Pass Prelims
-JJ Aldrich def. Chan-Mi Jeon via unanimous decision
