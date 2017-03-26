Top 5 March Madness Upsets Of Top Seeds

This Emotional Interview With Verne Lundquist Will Make You Love Him Even More

#NCAA Tournament
03.26.17 56 mins ago

CBS

Uncle Verne may have broadcasted his last SEC on CBS game, but it’s clear he’s got a lot left in the tank.

The long time commentator was featured on CBS This Morning on Sunday in an emotional interview where he revealed his love of music and looked back at some of his most famous calls of his career. From Kick Six—Auburn’s last-second upset of Alabama in the 2013 Iron Bowl—or dozens of big calls covering the NCAA Tournament, Lundqvist has lent his voice to some of the sports world’s most amazing moments.

“The challenge is to be appropriate to the moment,” Lundquist said. “To not embellish the moment, to not overwhelm it.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLNCAA TournamentVerne Lundquist
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP