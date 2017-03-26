CBS

Uncle Verne may have broadcasted his last SEC on CBS game, but it’s clear he’s got a lot left in the tank.

The long time commentator was featured on CBS This Morning on Sunday in an emotional interview where he revealed his love of music and looked back at some of his most famous calls of his career. From Kick Six—Auburn’s last-second upset of Alabama in the 2013 Iron Bowl—or dozens of big calls covering the NCAA Tournament, Lundqvist has lent his voice to some of the sports world’s most amazing moments.

“The challenge is to be appropriate to the moment,” Lundquist said. “To not embellish the moment, to not overwhelm it.”