03.01.17
baldwin-trump-mouth.jpg

NBC

A day after Barack and Michelle Obama signed a reported $60 million book deal, Donald Trump announced that he, too, is writing a book. Sort of.

Alec Baldwin and Studio 360 host and Spy magazine founding editor Kurt Andersen are co-writing a parody presidential memoir in Trump’s voice. (Baldwin is an expert at impersonating his best friend.) You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump is due out November 7 (nearly a year after Election Day 2016), and according to publisher Penguin Press, it will “cover Trump’s “mind-boggling private encounters with world leaders. The genius backroom strategy sessions with White House advisers. His triumphs over the dishonest news media. The historic, world-changing decisions — many of them secret until now. What he really thinks of Melania and Ivanka and Jared, Donald Jr. and Eric and the other one. And many spectacular, historic, exclusive photographs of him in private and public, making America great again.”

And that’s just chapter one.

Baldwin told the New York Times that he and Anderson, who “will do most of the writing,” have an arrangement “whereby he doesn’t put on the wig [and] I don’t open up a Word document.” It goes without saying — but I’m still going to say it — that You Can’t Spell America Without Me will be a great book, probably the greatest book ever, much better than the fake books.

Or, y’know, you can wait until the movie’s out.

(Via the New York Times)

