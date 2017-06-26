NBC

We won’t have to worry about Johnny Depp filling in as Donald Trump during the next season of SNL — for more reasons than one. Alec Baldwin has confirmed that he will return to the long-running sketch comedy show to once again play the controversial president. According to CNN, the 30 Rock star has given the thumbs up for his return, but doesn’t want fans to expect a full slate of appearances like last season:

“Yea, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,” said Baldwin, who was in New York City on Monday to promote is new movie “Blind.” His busy fall schedule will keep the number of Trump impersonations to a minimum, he said, which means SNL fans will be treated to “a couple celery sticks” rather than a “whole meal” of blonde wigs and orange bronzer.

Baldwin’s Trump impression garnered a lot of praise throughout the season, helping to take SNL to ratings heights it hasn’t seen since President Obama’s first term. The breakneck pace of the news cycle during the Trump era and the ongoing Russia allegations helped put the show into a cultural spot it hasn’t inhabited for a while, offering commentary that created an anticipation for the show week after week.

Baldwin’s return could be both a blessing and a curse for the show, though, especially when the eventual Trump burnout finally sets in. The show’s political sketches were definitely the strongest and most visible during the season and that could always run the risk of pigeonholing the show. We’ll have to wait for season 43 to get started before any judgments can be made, but we’re now guaranteed more of Baldwin this fall.

(Via CNN)