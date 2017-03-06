NBC

When last we checked in with the second half of Community‘s #SixSeasonsAndAMovie promise, creator Dan Harmon was telling Larry King that “if I pull out a typewriter right now and write a Community movie just for my own heart and mind, then I have to go through the heartbreak and agony of finding out which of the people will show up to make it.” Then again, “If I wait for everyone to line up and say, we’re all out of work and ready to do a Community movie, well, I guess that’s a bad idea, too.” I don’t think Harmon has to worry about anyone being out of work, which is bad news for Community fans desperate for a movie, but great news for the actors.

Joel McHale is the star of CBS’ The Great Indoors, which, despite miserable reviews, is pulling in better ratings than Community ever did; Gillian Jacobs and Alison Brie have their Netflix shows, Love, BoJack Horseman, and the upcoming GLOW; Yvette Nicole Brown is trapped in the Talking Dead studio; Danny Pudi has a lead role in Powerless and DuckTales; and Donald Glover, well, Donald Glover is the new king of Hollywood. Also, Chevy Chase.

A return to Greendale seems unlikely, at least for now, but fear not, Human Beings: there’s always Dr. Ken. Chang, er, Ken Jeong’s Friday night sitcom, which is now in its second season, has low-key turned into Community lite. There are no fake clip shows or darkest timelines, but most of Community‘s main cast has appeared on the series at some point. McHale, Pudi, and Jim Rash dropped by season one, while Jacobs and Nicole Brown played an intern and film producer, respectively, in season two. (Jonathan Banks is also in an upcoming episode, but he was only on Community for one season.)

In Dr. Ken‘s season two finale, which airs on March 31, Harmon and Brie are playing themselves in an episode that sounds, well, Community-ish.