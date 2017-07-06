FXX

Out of all the terrible things that have happened to those unfortunate souls who have happened to cross paths with The Gang from It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, no one has got it worse than Matthew Mara, better known as Rickety Cricket (David Hornsby). A high school classmate who went on to get a Masters in theology and become a priest, Cricket decided to throw it all away over his long-standing crush on Sweet Dee (Kaitlin Olson). Since that moment, Cricket’s life has become one long, tragic downward spiral.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and rank the absolute worst things The Gang has done to screw Cricket over, inadvertently or otherwise.