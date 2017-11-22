Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Ever heard of Tish Cattigan or Cord Hosenbeck? No? Well on New Year’s Day, you’ll get the chance to see them in action when they co-host Amazon‘s newly announced 2018 Rose Parade live show. And if either personality looks even remotely familiar to you, that’s because they’re actually Saturday Night Live alums Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell playing two completely new characters during the streaming service’s first-ever live broadcast from the annual event in Pasadena, California. According to a release first published by Deadline, the two “parade legends” are excited to leave the days of local TV news behind.

“Cord and Tish are parade legends, beloved the world over, and it was such a coup for us to steal them away to Amazon Prime Video for their first-ever live-streamed parade,” Amazon Originals’ head of unscripted programming, Heather Schuster said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring Prime members this unprecedented live event from these veteran parade commentators.” Meanwhile, Tournament of Roses President Lance Tibbet added, “We are honored to work with Amazon Prime Video on this exciting broadcast.” He did not, however, make any specific mention of Cord and Tish, or their previous accolades.

Described by the release as a “frequent television and radio host dedicated to physical and mental wellness,” Ferrell’s character Cord called the event “the biggest, the best, the most fun parade ever.” His co-host, Shannon’s character Tish, is introduced as “a former Miss Arizona” who seems unbelievably excited about “Pasadena in January.” We’re still waiting on whether or not fellow SNL alum Mike Myers’s Tommy Haitland character from the recent (and equally weird) The Gong Show reboot will make a cameo.

(Via Deadline)