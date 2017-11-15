Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

FX has been rolling out a series of stylish teasers for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace over the last few months, and today at long last released the full trailer. While the teasers have been rich with Versace glitz and glam, the full trailer is heavily focused on Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss), the serial killer who murdered the fashion icon (played by Édgar Ramírez). The series’ cast also includes Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Versace’s partner Antonio D’Amico, as well as Ryan Murphy favorite Finn Wittrock.

Executive producer Murphy told the Television Critics Association that the series will have a broader focus than the previous season, The People v. O.J. Simpson, also highlighting Cunanan’s other victims, all gay men, and shine a light on the time period’s rampant homophobia, which further enabled Cunanan in his killings.

While Cunanan was assumed to be living in South Florida, Miami police at the time refused to put up most-wanted posters.

“We’re trying to talk about a crime within a social idea,” Murphy told the crowd of reporters on the Fox lot. “Versace, who was [Andrew Cunanan’s] last victim, did not have to die. One of the reasons [Cunanan] was able to make his way across the country and pick off these victims, many of whom were gay, was because of homophobia at the time.”

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace premieres January 17 on FX.