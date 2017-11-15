The ‘American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Trailer Has Arrived

#American Crime Story
11.15.17 6 mins ago

FX has been rolling out a series of stylish teasers for American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace over the last few months, and today at long last released the full trailer. While the teasers have been rich with Versace glitz and glam, the full trailer is heavily focused on Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss), the serial killer who murdered the fashion icon (played by Édgar Ramírez). The series’ cast also includes Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Versace’s partner Antonio D’Amico, as well as Ryan Murphy favorite Finn Wittrock.

Executive producer Murphy told the Television Critics Association that the series will have a broader focus than the previous season, The People v. O.J. Simpson, also highlighting Cunanan’s other victims, all gay men, and shine a light on the time period’s rampant homophobia, which further enabled Cunanan in his killings.

While Cunanan was assumed to be living in South Florida, Miami police at the time refused to put up most-wanted posters.

“We’re trying to talk about a crime within a social idea,” Murphy told the crowd of reporters on the Fox lot. “Versace, who was [Andrew Cunanan’s] last victim, did not have to die. One of the reasons [Cunanan] was able to make his way across the country and pick off these victims, many of whom were gay, was because of homophobia at the time.”

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace premieres January 17 on FX.

Around The Web

TOPICS#American Crime Story
TAGSamerican crime storyAmerican Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni VersaceRYAN MURPHY

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP