‘American Crime Story: Katrina’ Changed Its Focus And Is Back On Track

Fans of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series were confused and dismayed when the second season of American Crime Story shifted from focusing on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to the murder of Gianni Versace. Despite a compelling premise, the production of ACS: Katrina hit the breaks, and many were left wondering if it would ever see the light of day. Luckily, according to Deadline, things are back on track, despite looking a little different.

With this new direction, American Crime Story: Katrina will pull from the book Five Days At Memorial by Pulitzer winner Sheri Fink. The book focuses on “the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina at Memorial Medical Center in New Orleans, and the decision by medical staff, led by Dr. Anna Pou, to euthanize critically ill patients after being trapped in the hospital for days without power.” This is a story that doesn’t leave much room for camp, so it’ll be interesting to see how Murphy handles this kind of subject matter.

According to the report, the production team — including Murphy, Scott Rudin, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson — is looking to find parts for the previously cast Annette Benning, Matthew Broderick, and Dennis Quaid. Murphy favorite Sarah Paulson has joined the project as Pou, so we might as well start hedging our Emmy bets now.

(Via Deadline)

