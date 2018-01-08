FX

The second season of American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, explores the death of designer Gianni Versace at the hands of serial killer Andrew Cunanan. It’s based on Maureen Orth’s biography Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U. S. History, but the Versace family has come out against the series, calling it a “work of fiction.”

“The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace,” the family said in a statement Monday. “Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction.”

On American Crime Story, Cunanan is played by Glee‘s Darren Criss, while Édgar Ramírez and Penélope Cruz are tasked with portraying the Versace siblings, Gianni and Donatella. Cruz spoke to Donatella before taking on the role. “I did have one conversation that was very important for me and that was between she and I,” she said. “I think she knows that the way I’m playing her that I truly love her and respect her.” Meanwhile, Kato Kaelin is still complaining about that burger.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)