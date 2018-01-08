The Versace Family Says ‘American Crime Story’ Season 2 Is A ‘Work Of Fiction’

#FX #American Crime Story
01.08.18 3 hours ago

FX

The second season of American Crime Story, The Assassination of Gianni Versace, explores the death of designer Gianni Versace at the hands of serial killer Andrew Cunanan. It’s based on Maureen Orth’s biography Vulgar Favors: Andrew Cunanan, Gianni Versace, and the Largest Failed Manhunt in U. S. History, but the Versace family has come out against the series, calling it a “work of fiction.”

“The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace,” the family said in a statement Monday. “Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction.”

On American Crime Story, Cunanan is played by Glee‘s Darren Criss, while Édgar Ramírez and Penélope Cruz are tasked with portraying the Versace siblings, Gianni and Donatella. Cruz spoke to Donatella before taking on the role. “I did have one conversation that was very important for me and that was between she and I,” she said. “I think she knows that the way I’m playing her that I truly love her and respect her.” Meanwhile, Kato Kaelin is still complaining about that burger.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#American Crime Story
TAGSamerican crime storyFXVersace

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP