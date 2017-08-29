‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Has A New Preview That Descends Into Goth-Themed Clown Madness

#American Horror Story
News & Culture Writer
08.29.17 2 Comments

The final countdown for American Horror Story: Cult is on, as the election- and clown-themed season finally premieres next week, and FX has released what will probably be the final look before the premiere so fans can get themselves worked up into a frenzy. The minute-long clip doesn’t exactly take us into any new territory, as it’s chock full of the same goth clown “Juggalo wannabe” imagery we’ve seen before — interspersed with some scenes we’ve previously seen in the official trailer. If what we’ve seen so far is any indication, this season should go over superbly with people who shop at Hot Topic.

Series creator Ryan Murphy previously said of the “election” theme this season, “Yes, the jumping-off point of the show is election night, and the characters have very strong points of view about Trump and Clinton, but it really is not about them. It really is about the rise of a cult of personality that can rise in a divided society.” He also added that writing the season was cathartic for him, and that he’s been coping with “a lot of rosé wine.” Him and us, both.

The new chapter of American Horror Story airs on September 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.

Around The Web

TOPICS#American Horror Story
TAGSAMERICAN HORROR STORYRYAN MURPHY

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP