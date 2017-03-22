‘The Americans’ Anxiety Report: Meanwhile, In A Russian Supermarket

FX

The Americans Anxiety Report is a weekly rundown of the people and things we are currently most worried about on the show. It will get weird, because many of the people and things we will be worrying about will be tools in a plot to ruin America, put in motion by another country. Blame the show for this, not us.

10. Renee (Last week: 8)

Stan’s cool new beer-drinking lady-Philip girlfriend slides to 10th in the rankings this week mostly on account of not being on screen even for a moment. But that doesn’t mean she wasn’t up to something. She could have been up to a lot of things. Like, for example, spying on Stan. Or jazzercizing at the gym and not doing and espionage. My point is that I still have no read on her. She’s either the most diabolical character on the show or a perfectly nice lady who fell into a snake pit. I have my eye on you, Renee.

9. The Morozov Family (Last week: 6)

The Russian family also slides in our rankings this week, through little to no fault of their own. There was just a lot going on this week, and short of my momentary concern that Tuan was going to smash the father in the head with a bowling ball (my streak of wondering if Tuan is going to smash the father in the head with something has now reached three weeks), I feel safe putting them on the back burner. Bigger fish to fry.

I swear to God, Tuan is murdering that dad, though. Write it in stone.

7. (tie) Philip and Elizabeth (Last week: 9 and 7, respectively)

Two things:

– You cannot imagine the amount of joy I felt when I saw Philip in a cowboy hat and sunglasses for this week’s alias. Part of me wonders if they’re just running out of fun new disguises to give him (“they” meaning both the KGB and this television program), but a bigger part of me doesn’t care. I hope he does a mission in full-on Ziggy Stardust regalia in the final season. I want to see that order come in and I want to see Gabriel hand him the garment bag, and when Philip scoffs I want Gabriel to do that thing where he sighs and says “the Centre wouldn’t ask if it wasn’t important.”

– Based on nothing but that highly-choreographed shove-into-backward-neck-snap maneuver that ended Randy’s life, I feel very confident in awarding Philip and Elizabeth a shot at the Legion of Doom at Summerslam, with the WWF tag team title belt on the line.

Poor Randy.