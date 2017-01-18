UPROXX 20: Anders Holm Wants To Read Comics And Drink By The Pool

Getty

Anders Holm is the co-creator and co-star of Comedy Central’s Workaholics (now in its seventh season), a frequent Mindy Project guest star, and a former competitive collegiate swimmer. And as you’ll come to realize after reading his entry in our questionnaire series, he has a pizza death wish, real concerns about the well-being of former viral celebrities, and warm feelings for Penny from Inspector Gadget.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Jack and ginger if I’m trying to get it going. Beer if I’m keeping it civilized.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Hoodclips, always on point. Jamie Foxx, of course. And my buddy OutlawScumFudge (artist Johnny Ryan) always seems to brighten up my day with his outlandish cartoons.

What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Pardon The Interruption, Charlie Rose., Hitchcock Hour, Man Seeking Woman, and a bunch of slasher movies from the ’80s that I got off Chiller Network. Shout out to Chiller. I see you.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Chicago style spinach pizza from Gino’s East, which would be my last meal if I ate the entire thing.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Google News, SpeedTest.net, and something… Hub. I can’t remember the whole name.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Life is a Highway,” Rascal Flatts. My son loves the Pixar movie Cars, so we keep that song on heavy rotation. Other than that, I’ve been playing “I Wanna Be The One” by Stevie B a looooooot lately.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Do steroids. Just get huge and swim fast cause they don’t test for that stuff til college. Your nuts can’t possibly get any smaller anyway.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Tan Mom Dead?”

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. I hate cats. Except hairless cats. Hairless cats are better than any dog. Even hairless dogs.