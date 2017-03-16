Remembering The Craziest Moments From The First Season Of ‘Animals’

#Animals #HBO
Brought To You By
HBO

HBO

Most animals are cute, cuddly and generally welcoming to humans. (Or at least this is what sharing viral cat memes online has taught us.) When it comes to the New Yorkers of HBO’s Animals, however, not all the world’s critters are like those seen in your favorite YouTube clip. Though they’re just as memorable as the best doges and cheezburgers the internet has to offer, especially since Animals‘ characters experience some of life’s most awkward, hilarious, and violent moments.

Let’s review some of the more crazy highlights from season one.

The background story of Animals involves the city mayor and his various shady dealings. Yet his narrative only serves to flesh out the show’s non-human characters. Like Fink (Jason Mantzoukas), a hard-partying rat with one goal in mind: partying.

HBO

That, and making as many babies with as many lady rats as possible. Something that, despite popping rat poison for its “enhancing” effects, this ladies’ man succeeds at with flying colors.

HBO

HBO

Speaking of babies, a pigeon named Phil (Phil Matarese) wakes up one morning with a golf ball — otherwise known as a “white guy white ball.”

HBO

Since Phil has never seen a white guy white ball before, he assumes it’s an egg and begins questioning his gender identity. This transforms into a love affair with Jerry (Nick Kroll), a hard-edged New Jersey pigeon who still loves Phil despite his late realization about the egg/ball.

HBO

Around The Web

TOPICS#Animals#HBO
TAGSAnimalsHBO
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP