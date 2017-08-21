HBO

Last night’s episode of Game Of Thrones contained a lot of narrative whiplash. “Beyond The Wall” oscillated between action sequences on par with any blockbuster film and deeply out of character plot points. But while fast travel is silly, there’s nothing funny about what the show is doing to Arya and Sansa Stark. Somehow this season has not only halted the forward momentum of their character arcs, but seems to be actively regressing their progress. The end result is a frustrating Winterfell plot that feels contrived and unnatural.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR GAME OF THRONES BEYOND THIS POINT.

Before analyzing why every scene between Arya and Sansa has been out of character this season, let’s review exactly where each woman is in her life. Arya Stark has just spent the last few years learning to become a Faceless Man, part of a league of elite assassins. Arya’s training involved learning a lot of fighting skills, but it was also heavy on things like picking up cues and body language and then interpreting them. When you live with people who can change their face at any time, reading the room is a crucial survival skill. After a lot of soul searching, Arya then abandoned Braavos to return home, intent on killing Queen Cersei and all the others who made her family suffer. But in the end, the allure of reuniting with her family (whom she thought were dead or scattered to the winds) is too strong, and Arya Stark goes home.

Meanwhile, Sansa Stark has spent the better part of the last few years being abused both physically and emotionally by those around her. Used as a pawn in the great game, she nevertheless persisted. Sansa learned hard lessons about politics and has pivoted that into becoming the most competent ruler currently serving in the Seven Kingdoms. She understands the fickle loyalty of her lords, she knows Littlefinger is plotting to his own advantage, and she’s still holding the North together. This despite not having a single person to honestly confide in or wholly trust.