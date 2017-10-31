‘Ash Vs Evil Dead’ Goes Back To Class In This Delightfully Grotesque Season 3 Teaser

#Ash Vs. Evil Dead
Trending Writer
10.31.17

Let’s get a show of boomsticks and chainsaw hands: Who would like an Ash vs Evil Dead Halloween treat? Starz can accommodate that wish. The cable network has chosen Halloween as a sensible launching point for the blood-splattered teaser for season 3 of the Bruce Campbell fronted horror-comedy.

This early peek transports us to a Michigan high school with a heavy dose of demonic mascots, daddy drama and guts spilling out to accompany it. (It doesn’t appear that Ash will be taking any bonus courses, though.) The tease of the future 10-episode batch has the outrageous gore and over-the-top quips we’ve come to expect from the first two go-arounds, plus the warm feeling that comes from seeing Ash, Pablo and Kelly back in action. Here’s the description of season 3 from Starz:

The third season finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long lost daughter who’s been entrusted in his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. But evil will learn to never get in between a papa bear and his cub.

The new season is slated to premiere on February 25, 2018. In the meantime, flip through the Necronomicon on your Kindle, maybe?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ash Vs. Evil Dead
TAGSASH VS EVIL DEADBRUCE CAMPBELLHALLOWEEN 2017Starz

The RX

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 10 hours ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 day ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP