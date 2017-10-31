Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Let’s get a show of boomsticks and chainsaw hands: Who would like an Ash vs Evil Dead Halloween treat? Starz can accommodate that wish. The cable network has chosen Halloween as a sensible launching point for the blood-splattered teaser for season 3 of the Bruce Campbell fronted horror-comedy.

This early peek transports us to a Michigan high school with a heavy dose of demonic mascots, daddy drama and guts spilling out to accompany it. (It doesn’t appear that Ash will be taking any bonus courses, though.) The tease of the future 10-episode batch has the outrageous gore and over-the-top quips we’ve come to expect from the first two go-arounds, plus the warm feeling that comes from seeing Ash, Pablo and Kelly back in action. Here’s the description of season 3 from Starz:

The third season finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long lost daughter who’s been entrusted in his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. But evil will learn to never get in between a papa bear and his cub.

The new season is slated to premiere on February 25, 2018. In the meantime, flip through the Necronomicon on your Kindle, maybe?