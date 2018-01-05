FX

Atlanta finished third on the 2016 Uproxx Television Critics Poll (and first among new shows), but it was nowhere to be found on the 2017 edition for a simple reason: there weren’t any new episodes. Creator and star Donald Glover took the year off to make some Star Fights thing, I dunno, never heard of it. He also headlined the Governors Ball music festival as Childish Gambino, appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, booked the role of Simba in Disney’s The Lion King, and will serve as showrunner for FXX’s Deadpool animated series.

But don’t worry, he hasn’t forgotten about Paper Boi.

FX announced that Atlanta (now titled Atlanta Robbin’ Season) will return for season two on March 1, some 16 months after the last new episode (and 17 months since introducing the Invisible Car). Another great FX series also comes back that month (March 28, specifically) for its sixth and final season: The Americans. The world needs more sexy Russian espionage, not… this.

Other recently- and formerly-announced FX premiere dates include: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story on January 17; Baskets on January 23; and Danny Boyle’s Trust, about the 1973 kidnapping of Getty oil fortune heir John Paul Getty III, on March 25. That last one stars Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank, and… Brendan Fraser. He’s back, baby!