Aubrey Plaza Has Been So Good On ‘Legion,’ Right?

FX

Okay, facts first: Legion is a good show. We start there, because it’s simple, and we should take the simple parts of Legion wherever we can get them, because Legion is not a simple show. It’s kind of nuts, if we’re being honest. It’s based — loosely, so far — on a deep-cut Marvel property with ties to the X-Men, and it’s from Fargo creator Noah Hawley, and it’s a visually stunning work of art, and… it’s a good show. And the best part of this good show — again, so far — has been Aubrey Plaza and the manic evil funhouse performance she’s delivered the last few weeks. We’ll circle back to this part in a bit, but yes, these are the facts.

Now the background on the show, to the best of my understanding, spoilers included: Legion is a show about a guy named David (Dan Stevens). At the beginning of the series, David is in a mental hospital, because David has a bunch of stuff going on in his head, not all of it great. But, surprise, David is actually a powerful mutant with the ability to manipulate both physical objects and perceived reality, and then that’s a whole thing, and there’s a weird theoretical ice crystal that holds a groovy Jemaine Clement, and all hell breaks loose everywhere, in the real world and the astral plane. There are SCUBA suits and monsters and dancing. A really surprising amount of dancing, to be honest. So that’s Legion. I feel like I really nailed this part.

This brings us back to Plaza. At the beginning of the series, her character was introduced as “Lenny,” David’s drug buddy and confidant, and basically what you’d expect from an Aubrey Plaza character: detached, dry, all side-eyes and sarcasm. But around the midpoint of the first season, right at the end of the fourth episode, the show started the process of revealing her true identity. Lenny wasn’t just a stoner fellow patient. Lenny was a parasitic demon mutant called The Shadow King who latched onto David’s powerful mind when he was young, and has been piggybacking his powers his whole life to make her stronger. This is when things started getting really fun.

Let’s pause here for a brief musical interlude.