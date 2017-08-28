HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 “The Dragon and the Wolf”.

Game Of Thrones went all out with its longest episode yet for the Season 7 finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf” (our review here). There was a big death scene, a psychic vision we totally saw coming, more incest in a season that’s been like two thirds incest, and an excuse for more speculation about Bran and the Night King (TEAM NIGHT KING).

Did you know the VMAs were happening at the same time? No spoilers:

Please don't tweet which character died during the VMAs I recorded it! — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) August 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Dany and Cersei’s respective squads had their corporate team-building getaway in an arena at King’s Landing:

me trying to figure out who knows who how in that arena #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jkfuYX0uze — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) August 28, 2017

I'm kind of into how most of this is just a really awkward corporate team-building getaway. #GameofThrones — Todd VanDerWerff (@tvoti) August 28, 2017

And Daenerys was fashionably late with the fabulous entrance:

[dragon screech]

daenerys: my uber's here — Cat Damon (@CornOnTheGoblin) August 28, 2017