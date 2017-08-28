Twitter’s Got Jokes About The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Finale, ‘The Dragon And The Wolf’

08.28.17

HBO

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 “The Dragon and the Wolf”.

Game Of Thrones went all out with its longest episode yet for the Season 7 finale, “The Dragon and the Wolf” (our review here). There was a big death scene, a psychic vision we totally saw coming, more incest in a season that’s been like two thirds incest, and an excuse for more speculation about Bran and the Night King (TEAM NIGHT KING).

Did you know the VMAs were happening at the same time? No spoilers:

Meanwhile, Dany and Cersei’s respective squads had their corporate team-building getaway in an arena at King’s Landing:

And Daenerys was fashionably late with the fabulous entrance:

