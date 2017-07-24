Is Jon Snow Azor Ahai? | In Theory

07.24.17

This post contains spoilers for Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 2 “Stormborn”.

Game Of Thrones delivered fifty minutes of reprieve followed by ten minutes of “oh, they dead” last night with “Stormborne” (our review here). In the final scenes, Daenerys’ victory became less assured now that the fleet of her ships led by Yara Greyjoy has fallen victim to the guy who looks like he somehow dated Britney Spears for a month in 2007.

Many people on Twitter registered their shock at those eventful final moments of what had been a relatively low-key episode:

And, of course, plenty was said about Theon Greyjoy going full Reek off the side of a boat instead of saving his sister Yara:

Comparisons were made:

